PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $6,337,660.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,798,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF Energy stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

