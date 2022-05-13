PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,818. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
