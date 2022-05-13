Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.94.

TSE:PPL opened at C$48.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders have sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock worth $490,615 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

