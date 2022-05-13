pEOS Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $263.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

