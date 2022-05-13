Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Down 2.6%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 7,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 454,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

