Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 468.3% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ PSHG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,870. Performance Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares during the period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.