PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Up 0.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 104,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 370,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMCB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PharmaCyte Biotech by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 309,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

