Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

