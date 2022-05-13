Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.