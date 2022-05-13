PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

PHXHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

