Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $277,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,613,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

NYSE:EL traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.30. 57,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,728. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.