Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 30,901 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.75% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $251,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 172,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,069,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.17. 123,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

