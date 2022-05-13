Pictet Asset Management SA Has $298.99 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,626 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.32% of Entergy worth $298,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.47. 26,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

