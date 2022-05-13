Pictet Asset Management SA Has $324.33 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 404.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.47% of Eaton worth $324,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $138.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

