Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 11,430 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $226,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

