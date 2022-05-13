Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731,399 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.62% of IPG Photonics worth $240,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

