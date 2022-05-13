Piper Sandler Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $110.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

