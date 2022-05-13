Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.59.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

