Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,366,000 after acquiring an additional 581,389 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $43.91. 211,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,116. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

