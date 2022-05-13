Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.27.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,815. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.