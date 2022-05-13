Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 7,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

