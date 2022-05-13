Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 785 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

