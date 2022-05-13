Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

VEA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 543,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98.

