Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,938,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,723,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 388,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 420,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,691 shares during the period.
Shares of FBND traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.