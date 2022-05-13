Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,938,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,723,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 388,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 420,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 170,691 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

