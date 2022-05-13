Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.13. 614,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average of $269.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

