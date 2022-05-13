Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $8.53 on Friday, reaching $307.94. 53,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

