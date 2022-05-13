Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $175.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

