PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 74,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.
PYPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

