PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 74,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PYPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.