Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 74.6% in April

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSWW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 646,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,596. Principal Solar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Principal Solar alerts:

About Principal Solar (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.