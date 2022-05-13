Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Down 74.6% in April

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSWW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 646,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,596. Principal Solar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About Principal Solar (Get Rating)
