Private Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $260.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

