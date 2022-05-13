Private Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 633,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $669,193,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $728.00. 46,420,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,955,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $940.00 and a 200 day moving average of $983.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.