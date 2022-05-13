Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 267,369 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,942,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

