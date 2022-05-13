Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.56 and a 200-day moving average of $246.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

