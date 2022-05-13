Private Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $54.42. 828,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

