Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

