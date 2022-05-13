Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $519,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.23. 91,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

