Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $671,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $221.63. 57,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,300. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $211.84 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $249.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

