Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $896,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 828,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.05. 29,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,074. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

