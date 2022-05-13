Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.68. Psychemedics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,485 shares of company stock worth $225,282. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

