Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,786. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

