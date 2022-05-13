Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Up 114.5% in April

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. 2,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

