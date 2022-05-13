Rational Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.90. 2,052,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.