Rational Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.26.

Shares of HD traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,138. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.63 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.