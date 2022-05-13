Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,887. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.