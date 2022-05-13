Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 222.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 888,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,772 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,066,000 after acquiring an additional 549,238 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.97. 5,414,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

