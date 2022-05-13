Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 591,449 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,449 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 10.06% of Global X MLP ETF worth $98,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,870,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 443,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. 177,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

