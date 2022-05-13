Rational Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,684 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,446.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 1,313,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,099. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

