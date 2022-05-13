Raven Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $363.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 million and $363.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

