Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 124,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,535. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.