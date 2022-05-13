Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($0.67). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redbox Entertainment.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDBX. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000.

Shares of RDBX stock traded up 0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 2.94. 145,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.23. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

