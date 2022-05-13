Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 623 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 129,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,641. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.